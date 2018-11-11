HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men's basketball team's second-half comeback fell short against Wofford, 68-60, in the Panthers' home opener Saturday (Nov. 10) at the Millis Center.

The Panthers (0-2) shot 52.2 percent from the field (24-46), but the Terriers (1-1) shot 48.0 percent from 3-point range (12-25). Wofford out-rebounded HPU, 31-25, and led in second-chance points, 11-3, while the Purple & White led in bench scoring by a wide margin, 28-11.

Sophomore Denny Slay led the Panthers with 11 points off the bench, while senior Sam Berlin and redshirt freshman Caden Sanchez added eight and seven points off the bench, respectively.

"We had a similar scenario as the William & Mary game, where we couldn't make those key plays when we needed to," HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. "We shot 52 percent, did a lot of the things we want to do and made some runs, but couldn't get over the hump again.

"Caden and Sam did a fantastic job off the bench. Sam gave us quality minutes when he was on the floor and Caden, who I've been impressed with, is getting better every day in practice. He has a nice touch and good moves around the basket, we just need to get him more playing time."

Wofford pushed the lead to as many as 16 in the second half at 46-30 with 15:59 to go, but the Panthers went on a 13-0 run and cut the lead to three on a four-point play by Slay. The Panthers were within three on three more occasions, but could not close the gap any further.

In the first half, the two teams both shot 50 percent from the floor, but the Terriers hit eight 3-pointers to the Panthers' two. The Panthers had a balanced attack with eight players scoring, but trailed 39-26 at the break.

Wofford was led by Fletcher Magee with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Up next, the Panthers travel to the Bahamas Nov. 16-19 for the Bimini Jam. HPU will take on South Dakota on Nov. 16 and will also take on Air Force and UMBC in the round-robin tournament.

