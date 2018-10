HS Football Game Changes Due To Potential Weather On Friday

Glenn vs. East Forsyth (7:30pm Thursday)

Parkland vs. Mount Tabor (7:30pm Thursday)

Dudley vs. North Forsyth (7pm Thursday)

West Davidson vs. Lexington (7pm Thursday)

Southern Alamance vs. Southern Guilford (7:30pm Thursday)

Thomasville vs. Oak Grove (7:30pm Thursday)

