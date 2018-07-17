Greensboro, NC – Some of the best talent from around the country will be participating in the Triad this week as the July Live Period continues. Phenom Hoops will be hosting the JMac Showcase and CP3 Live event at Greensboro Day School and Proehlific Park.

Phenom Hoop Report, one of the largest basketball exposure event organizations in the country will be partnering with former long-time NBA veteran (and UNC Tar Heel great) Jeff McInnis as well as current NBA All Star (and West Forsyth/Wake Forest graduate) Chris Paul to run these two nationally recognized travel ball events.

Between these two events, over 140 teams will be coming in from 11 different states. Not only will there be a huge contingent of basketballs superstars but there will be a nice economic impact on Greensboro.

Close to 1,500 players and 400 team coaches who will be spending three to five days sleeping, eating and playing in Greensboro from July 18-22.

That is not to mention the expected close to 300 college coaches, including some of the biggest names out there, who will be stopping through to watch the teams.

This event IS open to the public and there will be day passes available at the door.

Key Storylines

Josiah James vs Everybody

Over the last year Josiah James has taken quite the meteoric leap from unranked to #11 overall (and still climbing). He has always been good, but sometimes it takes the national guys a bit longer to trust their own eye. This event will put James to the test however, fresh off a Gold Medal in the U18 FIBA Americas Tournament, James is down to his final 9 schools; South Carolina, Duke, Michigan St, Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Clemson, Florida St and Virginia.

As we mentioned above, there is a ton of talent in this event. On day 1, Friday at 4:40, James will face off with TJ Bickerstaff of Team Charlotte, whose father is JB Bickerstaff (coach of the Memphis Grizzlies) and carries offers from the likes of Georgetown, UConn, Memphis Depaul, etc…

Friday night at 7:55, the crowd will file into Greensboro Day School to watch James take on fellow Top 100 prospect Greg Gantt and Team Felton. Gantt is ranked 54th by Rivals.com and is down to a final 9 of Providence, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Clemson.

On Saturday night at 7:55 James will take on 25th ranked Wendell Moore. Moore also won a gold medal playing with the U17 USA National Team in the FIBA championships this Summer. He is down to a final group of Duke, South Carolina, UNC, NC State and Wake Forest.

Finally on Sunday at 2:30PM James will take on Team United wing duo of Patrick Williams and Juwan Gary. Both Top 100 prospects, Williams carries over 30 high major offers while Gary is committed to Alabama. A nice sub plot here is James and Gary are the #1 and #2 prospects in the state of South Carolina.

Needless to say, James will get tested this weekend. Instead of last year when he was the hunter, now he has become the hunted.

Team CP3 and Team United Come Back to NC After Great Runs in Peach Jam

Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) is widely considered the top travel ball circuit in the country. 8 of the top 9 draft picks (less Luka Doncic) in the 2018 NBA Draft played their travel ball on this circuit. Both Team United and Team CP3 represent North Carolina on this circuit. There are 40 teams from across the country who lay claim to play on this circuit.

Both Team United and Team CP3 made runs all the way to the Elite 8. Looking at each roster Team United is led by Top 100 prospects Juwan Gary (Alabama) and Patrick Williams, but they carry a roster with seven (7) guys who have D1 offers. Team CP3’s starting five is pretty lethal with Wendell Moore, Kobe Langley, Keyshaun Langley, Isaiah Wilkins and Antavion “Dude” Collum. Moore is a Top 25 guy and Collum is a Top 100 guy. This team carries six (6) players who already have D1 offers.

It is no mistake they went so far, among the elite. They are well coached, and have a lot of talent. That talent will be on full display this weekend.

Caleb Mills is the Hottest Prospect in the County

Mills has picked up 12 offers over the last five days. He has gone from a low to mid major prospect to a sure fire high major player. On Monday alone Mills was offered by the likes of Clemson, Xavier, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Wake Forest and many others.

Mills has been just on the edge of picking up major offers for a while now. However, it was a 36 point performance in front of Clemson last week that got the ball rolling. Now the Asheville Christian star has just become one of the hottest names across the country that coaches are clamoring to see.

The Final Countdown for Major Prospects

July is the final live period for college coaches to get out and see kids, in games, before the early signing period. Typically the major stars narrow their list prior to July, to let the coaches out of the hunt know not to waste time and allow the coaches in the hunt to really hone in. This weekend we will have three (3) such prospects playing. Expect to see coaches from everyone of these programs at the event.

Josiah James (TMP Elite)

5-Star Rivals #11

Final 9: South Carolina, Duke, Michigan St, Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Clemson, Florida St and Virginia.

Greg Gantt (Team Felton)

4-Star Rivals #54

Final 9: Providence, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Clemson.

Wendell Moore (Team CP3)

5-Star Rivals #25

Final 5: Duke, South Carolina, UNC, NC State and Wake Forest

College Coaches

As we mentioned above, this is the final push for college coaches. The July evaluation period, affectionately known as the Live Period, is the final time college coaches are able to watch a player “live” before the early signing period. Coaching staffs from across the country will be in the building, including local powers Duke, Wake Forest and NC State to not only see players, but to be seen by the guys they’re pushing for.

Come by and see coaches from your favorite teams, in person.

Other Greensboro Area Standouts Participating

Keyshaun Langley (Wesleyan Christian), Koby Langley (Wesleyan Christian), Isaiah Wilkins (Mt Tabor), Jackson Gammons (Calvary Day), Jadun Michael (Burlington School), Trey Cousin (Burlington School), Jalen Cone (Walkertown), Cam Stitt (Greensboro Day), J’oel Pettiford (SW Guilford), Landon Sutton (High Point Christian), Jefferson Boaz (East Surry), Tyler Dearman (Southern Guilford), Cliff Harris (Calvary Day)

Teams Based Out of the Triad

Team Felton 16s, Phoenix Elite Purple 16s, Guilford Hawks Elite, Greensboro Warriors, NC Spartans East, NC Spartans West, NC Top Flight, Pro Skills Winston Salem, UA Team Felton

