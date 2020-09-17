Greensboro Coliseum pitches idea to become ACC basketball bubble site

Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Brent Christensen, talked about what it would mean for the city of Greensboro if an ACC bubble came here.

GREENSBORO, Ala. — The Greensboro Coliseum pitched a plan to the ACC to become a site for ACC basketball this season. It's not clear how the NCAA will play games in the 20-21 season. If they do a bubble format, keeping teams in one place and playing at that location, the Greensboro Coliseum wants to be the host for the ACC teams.

Brent Christensen, the President and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said it would help the city of Greensboro if the Greensboro Coliseum became a site for games.

"I think it's a great shot in the arm for a community that I think is still feeling the effects of losing the men's basketball tournament, the ACC men's basketball tournament," said Christensen.

The ACC Men's Tournament was in Greensboro back in March, but the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.

"We were all so excited about that, had so many things planned," said Christensen. "I still have my ticket stub for Thursday as a keepsake, as a reminder of what COVID has done, especially in this community. You have to take your hat off to the folks at the Coliseum, putting together a great plan."

The Greensboro Coliseum's plan would be to host games and practices inside the Coliseum's arena, the Fieldhouse, and the Special Events Center. It would be a 6-week plan that would cost the league $710,000.

Teams, referees, staff, and TV personnel would stay at the Sheraton during that time.