Radio announcer suspended after 'illegal aliens' remark during bowl game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A radio play-by-play announcer for North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while relaying the score of a game during the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was calling the game between NC State and Maryland, he gave the score of the Sun Bowl and said, "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended “from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.” N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield's statement.

The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.