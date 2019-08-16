WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — He’s one of the most famed players in tennis – Andy Murray and he’s coming to Winston-Salem! Murray will compete in the 2019 Winston-Salem Open. The tournament said he’ll enter the playing field as a wild card for the tournament.

According to the Winston-Salem Open, Murray was the year-end No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings in 2016. He owns three Grand Slam singles titles, including the US Open in 2012, Wimbledon in 2013 and again in 2016. Murray has been a runner-up in Grand Slam singles eight times. In addition, Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in singles—winning in 2012 and 2016. Murray joins Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick as the former world No. 1s who have played at the Winston-Salem Open.

"I've taken the wild card to play Winston-Salem. It'll be my first time playing there I've spoken to quite a few of the players who have played there and have heard they've got great facilities there for practice and the matches," said Murray. "What I need now is matches. I want to get myself back on the singles court and keep testing myself. Winston-Salem is a perfect place for me to do that."

"I know from speaking to players who have played there that the site is great," said Murray. "Good facilities for practice, gym, the weather will be good from what I've seen. It's another step for me in the comeback and we'll see how it goes. Hopefully I can have a good run."

“We’re thrilled that Andy Murray is joining the playing field for next week’s Winston-Salem Open,” Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Bill Oakes said. “Andy remains one of the fiercest competitors in tennis. Our playing field for this year’s tournament is phenomenal, and we look forward to seeing exciting fans beginning at qualifying rounds tomorrow.”

Tickets to the Winston-Salem Open are available, click here.

The 2019 Winston-Salem Open will be held August 17 through 24 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex adjacent to BB&T Field.

