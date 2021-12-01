Jake LaRavia comes through in OT as Wake Forest nips Northwestern

LaRavia scored a game-high 21 points for the Demon Deacons.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Jake LaRavia made the go-ahead jump shot with five seconds left in overtime then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a 77-73 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

After Northwestern’s Boo Buie made a layup to tie the score at 73 with 20 seconds left in overtime, Wake Forest called timeout then worked the ball to LaRavia.