WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was fired, according to a release from the team.

Gruden was informed of the news Monday morning by Redskins team owner Daniel Snyder and President Bruce Allen.

Sunday, the Washington Redskins lost to the New England Patriots 33 to 7 at home at FedEx Field.

That was the fifth game the Redskins lost, bringing their record to 0-5 for the season. It's the worst record in 18 years.

They are one of just four teams who have yet to win a game this year.

"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility," the team said in a statement. "Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."

According to ESPN Reporter Chris Mortensen, Bill Callahan has been the presumptive interim head coach in-waiting but nothing official yet.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Gruden was likely waiting for this to happen and is obviously not surprised.

He said this move gives the team a chance to start their search in earnest.

According to the Redskins' website, this was Gruden's sixth season with the team. He was named the 29th head coach in franchise history on January 9, 2014.

The Redskins will hold a press conference at Redskins Park at 1:00 p.m. to discuss further details.

