John Isner didn't need a marathon this time.

The hard-serving American finished off his opening match at Wimbledon in straight sets, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in his first grass-court match of the season. Isner hit 29 aces and saved both break points he faced.

The ninth-seeded Isner reached the semifinals at the All England Club last year, losing to Kevin Anderson in a five-setter that lasted more than 6½ hours - the second longest match in Grand Slam history. Isner was also involved in the longest, beating Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour match that finished 70-68 in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010.

There won't be anything like those epics at this year's tournament. The All England Club has changed its rules to introduce a deciding-set tiebreaker if the score is still level at 12-12.