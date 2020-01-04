NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Gyms may be closed during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s no excuse to not work out. Need motivation?

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will lead a virtual home ‘work-in’ class on Thursday.

Planet Fitness has launched a series of free fitness classes streamed live on their Facebook and YouTube pages. Edelman will host one of the online classes on Thursday at 7 p.m. (5 p.m. Pacific time/6 p.m. Central time).

The class is about 20 minutes long and doesn’t require equipment, Planet Fitness says. The home workouts offer tools to combat stress while providing motivation and inspiration to stay physically and mentally fit.

In case you missed it, NFL clubs voted unanimously Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams beginning with the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL also announced, on a conference call, they expect to release the 2020 regular season schedule "no later than May 9."

RELATED: Clarifying essential businesses vs. non-essential businesses

RELATED: Fitness centers move to online instruction amid COVID-19 outbreak

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: 'We miss you': Bowdoinham Community School staff organize parade for students during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

RELATED: Federal inmates to be locked in cells for 14 days amid coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist