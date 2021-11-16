Justin Fuente is out at Virginia Tech

The school and their head football coach have mutually agreed to part ways.

Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways.

Babcock indicated that a national search is underway to fill the position. J.C. Price will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech,” Babcock said. “While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.

“Virginia Tech is one of the most attractive football jobs in America, competing in one of the nation’s premier conferences, the ACC,” Babcock continued. “I’m extremely confident that we’ll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our rich history and winning tradition.”

“This is an extraordinarily difficult circumstance, particularly before the season had concluded,” Tech President Dr. Tim Sands stated. “I support and have full confidence in Whit’s leadership and appreciate his commitment keep the best interest of the players and the program in the forefront of his mind. Together, we stand in support of our student-athletes as they prepare to complete the season at this challenging time.”