GREENSBORO, N.C. — Move over flash! There's a new sheriff in town and her name is Kayla White!

She’s the runner who ran the fastest indoor 200m in the world this year at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Saturday, she continued her quest toward greatness dominating, setting new records in Day 3 of the MEAC track and field meet.

White set a MEAC Championship record Saturday winning the 100m with a time of 10.96 seconds.

If that weren’t already enough, she also won the 200m at 22.52 seconds, the fastest time in the nation this year!

