ARLINGTON, TX -- The 2018 NFL Draft continues in Texas this weekend, and as teams make their selections, we're keeping an eye on players with ties to North Carolina who could be drafted soon.
Here's a list of players to look out for in the remaining rounds of this year's Draft:
- Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: Selected 5th overall by Denver Broncos
- M.J. Stewart, CB, UNC: Selected 53rd overall (2nd round) by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest: Selected 54th overall (2nd round) by Cincinnati Bengals
- Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T: Selected 65th overall (3rd round) by Oakland Raiders
- B.J. Hill, DT, NC State: Selected 69th overall (3rd round) by New York Giants
- Justin Jones, DL, NC State: Selected 84th overall (3rd round) by Los Angeles Chargers
- Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State: Selected 104th overall (4th round) by Indianapolis Colts
- Kentavius Street, DL, NC State: Selected 128th overall (4th round) by San Francisco 49ers
- Will Richardson, OT, NC State: Selected 129th overall (4th round) by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jaylen Samuels, RB/WR, NC State: Selected 165th overall (5th round) by Pittsburgh Steelers
- Duke Ejiofor, DL, Wake Forest: Selected 177th overall (6th round) by Houston Texans
- Tony Adams, G, NC State
- Cam Serigne, TE, Wake Forest
- John Wolford, QB, Wake Forest
- Austin Proehl, WR, UNC
- Andre Smith, LB, UNC
