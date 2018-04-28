ARLINGTON, TX -- The 2018 NFL Draft continues in Texas this weekend, and as teams make their selections, we're keeping an eye on players with ties to North Carolina who could be drafted soon.

Here's a list of players to look out for in the remaining rounds of this year's Draft:

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: Selected 5th overall by Denver Broncos

M.J. Stewart, CB, UNC: Selected 53rd overall (2nd round) by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest: Selected 54th overall (2nd round) by Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T: Selected 65th overall (3rd round) by Oakland Raiders

B.J. Hill, DT, NC State: Selected 69th overall (3rd round) by New York Giants

Justin Jones, DL, NC State: Selected 84th overall (3rd round) by Los Angeles Chargers

Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State: Selected 104th overall (4th round) by Indianapolis Colts

Kentavius Street, DL, NC State: Selected 128th overall (4th round) by San Francisco 49ers

Will Richardson, OT, NC State: Selected 129th overall (4th round) by Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaylen Samuels, RB/WR, NC State: Selected 165th overall (5th round) by Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Ejiofor, DL, Wake Forest: Selected 177th overall (6th round) by Houston Texans

Tony Adams, G, NC State

Cam Serigne, TE, Wake Forest

John Wolford, QB, Wake Forest

Austin Proehl, WR, UNC

Andre Smith, LB, UNC

