Keeping youth athletes healthy during sports activities

Health experts say they see more overuse injuries this time of year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks most Triad students will be back in the classroom, but some student-athletes are already back on the field or in the gym training with teammates.



Dr. Jennifer Harvey is a family medicine and sports medicine provider at Novant Health. She said she sees more overuse injuries this time of year.

"Especially older athletes who have not participated in sports for a little while and then are jumping in full force to their football or soccer seasons where they're a little more sedentary or less active over the summer and Spring,” Dr. Harvey explained.

Dr. Harvey said it's important that student-athletes remain active throughout the year. She recommends kids try a variety of sports to help prevent the overuse of specific body parts and burnout.

“If you have a pitcher that pitches and they're throwing all year round they're going to get overuse injuries of their shoulder or elbow, but if you have a kid that pitches in the Spring you know plays football in the Fall, basketball in the Winter it really improves their conditioning and athleticism overall," Dr. Harvey said.