Keeping youth athletes healthy during sports activities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks most Triad students will be back in the classroom, but some student-athletes are already back on the field or in the gym training with teammates.
Dr. Jennifer Harvey is a family medicine and sports medicine provider at Novant Health. She said she sees more overuse injuries this time of year.
"Especially older athletes who have not participated in sports for a little while and then are jumping in full force to their football or soccer seasons where they're a little more sedentary or less active over the summer and Spring,” Dr. Harvey explained.
Dr. Harvey said it's important that student-athletes remain active throughout the year. She recommends kids try a variety of sports to help prevent the overuse of specific body parts and burnout.
“If you have a pitcher that pitches and they're throwing all year round they're going to get overuse injuries of their shoulder or elbow, but if you have a kid that pitches in the Spring you know plays football in the Fall, basketball in the Winter it really improves their conditioning and athleticism overall," Dr. Harvey said.
In addition to staying hydrated and taking ample breaks during practice, Dr. Harvey said it's important to let children dictate their own objectives and desires. She said pushing a child beyond their limits can also lead to injury and burnout.