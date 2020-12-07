Kentucky Speedway renames primary track roadway in honor of NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson

The Kentucky Speedway also added special scrim to the fencing along the track’s infield tunnel saying, “Thanks 48.”

SPARTA, Ky. — NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson received a huge honor at the Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta.

Prior to the running of Sunday’s 10th annual Quaker State 400, the track’s primary roadway was renamed “Jimmie Johnson Boulevard” in honor of the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Johnson said the tribute was special to him and his family.

“When I first started with HMS, it felt like I lived at Kentucky testing and getting laps in as a rookie. To think 18+ years later they would be naming a street after me is surreal and a great honor. Thank you to the Smith family, Mark and his staff and to the NASCAR fans in Kentucky for doing this,” he said.

The original street was named after Jerry Carroll, who founded and developed the track. Carroll told track officials he was excited when the name change was proposed.

“My dream when I built Kentucky Speedway was to bring the best drivers to Kentucky and there have been none better than Jimmie. His legacy in the sport will be rich, and it should be shared with the fans.”