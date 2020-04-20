CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is still deciding what he wants his next career move to be after retiring from the NFL earlier this year.

On Monday, Kuechly had the opportunity to try something new, and serve as a guest teacher for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

"Excited to be here. I think it'll be a good switch up from what we've been dealing with the last few weeks," Kuechly said.

Class included a pop quiz, but it wasn't just for the students Luke was put on the spot too.

"I was getting nervous there for a second," Kuechly said.

The pop quiz was followed by a Q&A with students and Kuechly. Then it was time for Luke to present his lesson, which was on staying active during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"The first one is just a standard push-up, for your core it's just standard plank and then the last one is just a standard bodyweight squat," Kuechly explained. "I'm already breathing hard, and I barely did anything. Just got to find something that works for you," Kuechly said.

Before signing off Kuechly gave one final message to the class.

"There's a lot going on, and obviously we wish we could be doing more right now, but this is a unique opportunity where you can just really spend time with your family and be around the people you enjoy," Kuechly said.

MORE SPORTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

McCaffrey talks about his record-breaking contract

The 'REAL' Last Dance: Look back at Michael Jordan's last years as a player with the Wizards

Report: David Tepper has donated $22 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

GOP senators ask NC Gov. Roy Cooper to allow racing at Charlotte

Byron wins 2nd NASCAR virtual race in a drama-free event