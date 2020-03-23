CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to several NFL reports Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins are trading a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Quarterback Kyle Allen. 

Allen started 13 games for Carolina after Cam Newton went down Week 3 due to injury. In those starts Allen went 6-7, threw for 3,322 yards, with 17 Touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

In Washington, Allen will be joining second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and it presumed that there will be an open quaterback competition when mini-camp starts. 

PHOTOS | Panthers and Greg Olsen part ways
No. 59 calls it a wrap: Luke Kuechly to retire from the Panthers
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018. file photo, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly chasea play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis discovered at an early age that Luke Kuechly was a phenomenal athlete while watching him play summer lacrosse with his son, Marcus, growing up in Ohio. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) watches play in the closing seconds of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 40-20. (AP Photo/John Amis)
PHOTOS | Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs the ball while Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) chases during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, left, running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrate Samuel's touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90), defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) and defensive end Jonathan Allen chase Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) hands off to running back Adrian Peterson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love (77) rushes Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston tackles Washington Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) tackle Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) dives while Washington Redskins linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) degends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
