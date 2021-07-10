x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

LaMelo Ball wins ESPY Award

Charlotte Hornets guard takes home "Best Breakthrough Athlete"
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball up against the Los Angeles Clippers during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday, June 16, despite his missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

NEW YORK — LaMelo Ball can add another trophy to his already growing trophy case.

The Charlotte Hornets guard won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete on Saturday night in New York City.

Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, beat out NFL stars Justin Herbert and Chase Young, as well as Crystal Dangerfield of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx for the award.

The 19-year-old said he had a speech prepared but forget what he was going to say as he was getting rained on up on the stage to accept the award.

"I forgot everything," he said. "I can only think about my family right now. And my momma."

Ball was Charlotte's first-round pick, selected third overall in November's NBA Draft.

He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 51 games, making 31 starts.

Ball is the only player in the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star break.

He also became the youngest player in league history (19 years, 140 days) to record a triple-double, totaling 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Atlanta.

Related Articles