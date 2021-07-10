LaMelo Ball wins ESPY Award

Charlotte Hornets guard takes home "Best Breakthrough Athlete"

NEW YORK — LaMelo Ball can add another trophy to his already growing trophy case.

The Charlotte Hornets guard won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete on Saturday night in New York City.

Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, beat out NFL stars Justin Herbert and Chase Young, as well as Crystal Dangerfield of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx for the award.

The 19-year-old said he had a speech prepared but forget what he was going to say as he was getting rained on up on the stage to accept the award.

"I forgot everything," he said. "I can only think about my family right now. And my momma."

Ball was Charlotte's first-round pick, selected third overall in November's NBA Draft.

He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 51 games, making 31 starts.

.@MELOD1P wins Best Breakthrough Athlete and may have had the best speech so far 😂 pic.twitter.com/ofOkyHtG6G — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

Ball is the only player in the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star break.