UNC's Leaky Black announces he'll return next season in letter to his freshman self

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Leaky Black will play a fifth year for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The UNC senior guard made the announcement Friday in video posted to social media.

In the video, Black read a letter to his freshman self, detailing the highlights and challenging parts of his college basketball career.

"You will make friends and teammates who are more like family. You will meet coaches who change your life. You will become part of the Carolina family," he said.

Black went on to detail all the memories he'll make as a Tar Heel, but that his journey won't end after his senior year.

"It will be an amazing four years, and here's the even better part - you'll get to do it for a fifth year," he said.

The NCAA allowed players an extra season due to the pandemic.

Black started all 38 games this season. The 6'8'' Concord, NC, native shot career-high percentages from the floor and led Carolina in assist-turnover ratio. He earned ACC All-Defensive team honors.