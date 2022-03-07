x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Let the madness begin! Selection Sunday airs Sunday night on CBS

Selection Sunday is when we’ll find out the full bracket for the 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Credit: AP
A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March Madness is almost here and that means all things brackets, buzzer beaters and slam dunks!

CBS will have the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. It airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

This is when the full bracket for the 68-team tournament field will be revealed. We’ll find out which teams get a chance to go to the ‘big dance’ and which ones are on the outside looking in. The field will include 32 conference champions who earned automatic bids along with 36-at large teams.

Here are other big dates to know about:

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First round: March 17-18
  • Second round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: April 2
  • NCAA championship game: April 4

Tip-off times and networks will be announced later Sunday night or Monday.

Related Articles

In Other News

NC State wins 2022 ACC Women's Tournament Title