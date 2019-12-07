GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro baseball head coach Link Jarrett has resigned from his position with the Spartans and has been named head coach at Notre Dame, the school announced Friday.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

“Coach Jarrett has left an indelible mark on our baseball program and guided our team to unprecedented levels of success on the field and in the classroom," said Director of Athletics Kim Record. We wish him well at Notre Dame and look forward to an Irish series against the Spartans sometime soon."

In Jarrett’s seven seasons at the helm, UNCG won 215 games and earned a Southern Conference Baseball Championship (2017) and a conference regular season title (2018). The Spartans’ 2017 campaign marked the first time in 20 years that UNCG earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Over the last four seasons, the Spartans won at least 30 games for the first time in program history while Jarrett was twice named SoCon Coach of the Year.

Under Jarrett’s tutelage, 13 Spartans were named All-SoCon Coaches First Team selections along with two SoCon Pitchers of the Year, one SoCon Player of the Year and one SoCon Freshman of the Year.

Additionally, the Spartans had 17 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during Jarrett’s seven seasons at UNCG including a program-record six players taken in 2018. This past June, senior pitcher Chad Sykes – who led the country in ERA and was named SoCon Pitcher of the Year – was selected in the 10th round by the Los Angeles Angels. He was the fifth Spartan taken in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since 2013.