SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new NFL season is on the horizon! Which means teams are beginning to prepare, plan, and strategize. The Carolina Panthers open their training camp Thursday at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Plenty of fans and media are expected to be on-site at the stadium hoping to get a glance and interview with some of their favorite stars like quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey, and linebacker Luke Kuechly!

2:00 p.m. - We are just a couple of hours away from Panthers training camp! Check out the scene thus far.

PHOTOS | Carolina Panthers Begin Training Camp In Spartanburg!

1:27 p.m. - The finishing touches are being applied to Gibbs field ahead of tonight's open practice at Panthers training camp.

1:12 p.m. - The team is scheduled to be on the field from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight. A kickoff party is scheduled for 4 p.m. Here's a look at the field!