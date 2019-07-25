SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new NFL season is on the horizon! Which means teams are beginning to prepare, plan, and strategize. The Carolina Panthers open their training camp Thursday, July 25 at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Plenty of fans and media are expected to be on-site at the stadium hoping to get a glance and interview with some of their favorite stars like quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey, and linebacker Luke Kuechly!

2:50 p.m. - Day 2 of Panthers training camp will soon be underway, set to begin at 3:10 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium!

Day 2 Of Panthers Training Camp

6:43 p.m. DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel lead the rest of the WRs in a team drill.

6:38 p.m. Cam and the quarterbacks going through throwing drills.

6:26 p.m. Torrey Smith playing catch with Panthers fans, a lovely sight to see.

6:03 p.m. - CMC is in the building!

4:56 p.m. - WFMY News Photographer Sean Higgins is super excited about his very first Panthers training camp.

4:21 p.m. - Would you sacrifice a sunburn to get a Cam Newton or Greg Olsen signature? The fans have spoken!

4:08 p.m. - The gates have opened! Fans are pumped at Gibbs Stadium.

2:48 p.m. - Fans arrive at Gibbs Stadium hours before the 1st practice of Panthers training camp.

2:00 p.m. - We are just a couple of hours away from Panthers training camp! Check out the scene thus far.

1:27 p.m. - The finishing touches are being applied to Gibbs field ahead of tonight's open practice at Panthers training camp.

1:12 p.m. - The team is scheduled to be on the field from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight. A kickoff party is scheduled for 4 p.m. Here's a look at the field!

