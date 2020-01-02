GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not too many people get to say they have been to a Super Bowl over their lifetime. Lucky for WFMY Sports Anchor Luke Lyddon, that will not be the case!

Luke is headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami alongside his father Jim, an avid Chiefs fan who got to experience his first Super Bowl 50 years ago as the Chiefs took down the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Jim experienced the game with his father and grandfather. Now things are coming full circle with Jim being able to experience this year's game with his son. The big question now is will history repeat itself with a Kansas City win? Kanas City will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

SUNDAY

10:15 p.m. - All smiles! Luke shares this selfie with his Dad shortly after The Kansas City Chiefs beat The San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

10:05 p.m. - Luke cheers joyfully shortly before The Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV!

9:54 p.m. - Luke shares his excitement through a video, during the final moments of Super Bowl LIV.

9:41 p.m. - Someone's a bit nervous. Luke tweets his anticipation in the final quarter.

8:30 p.m. - Luke shares his wishful thoughts during Super Bowl LIV.

8:24 p.m. - Luke shares a video of a few seconds of the halftime performance featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

8:07 p.m. - Luke tweets out this photo at halftime during Super Bowl LIV.

6:56 p.m. - Apparently Luke's having fun at Super Bowl LIV, so much fun he's losing his voice.

6:20 p.m. - Luke shares a post at Super Bowl LIV just as things are underway!

5:59 p.m. - Sportscaster meets Famous Artist. Luke runs into Cardi B at Super Bowl LIV.

5:17 p.m. - Check out these cool pictures from Miami, the host of Super Bowl LIV!

5:12 p.m. - Luke and his Dad GO LIVE on Facebook after arriving to Super Bowl LIV!

4:48 p.m. - Check out this selfie of Luke and his Dad at Super Bowl LIV!

4:31 p.m. - Panthers sighting at Super Bowl LIV! Could it be a sign of things to come in the future? Guess we'll have to wait to find out.

4:22 p.m. - Check out this JIB at Super Bowl LIV! We need a new one at WFMY studios ASAP! haha

4:20 p.m. - Apparently there are a lot of Chiefs fans out and about for Super Bowl LIV!

4:16 p.m. - Looks like the Chiefs just got another player!

3:59 p.m. - 12,000 per ticket! Now that's a lot of money! Luke is clearly blown away by a fan that spent that much just to be at Super Bowl LIV.

2:41 p.m. - Wow look at these prices! Thankfully for Luke, his dad is buying.

11:32 p.m. - Luke Interviews his dad about his prior experience at Super Bowl IV 50 years ago.

10:33 a.m. - The weather is looking so AMAZING before today's Super Bowl in Miami.

SATURDAY

10:35 a.m. - Luke is ready for Superbowl LIV! He even has his lucky socks in hand.

12:25 p.m. - Good signs so far as Luke heads to the airport on his way to Miami. NO LINE AT SECURITY, can you believe it!

3:52 p.m. - It's official Luke has just touched down in the 305!

3:56 p.m. - WFMY's Luke Lyddon recaps his journey so far to Super Bowl LIV, on Facebook Live!

4:32 p.m. - Luke shares being reunited with his Dad for the big game!