Tom Kim withdraws from Wyndham Championship due to injury

The tournament is set for August 2-6 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Defending champion Tom Kim withdrew from the 84th annual Wyndham Championship due to an injury, the tournament says.

Kim injured his ankle during last week’s Open Championship in England. After the first round, he slipped and injured his right ankle at his rental house.

With significant treatment during the remaining three rounds of the tournament, including on-and-off casting, heavy icing, rehab, and walking with crutches before the rounds, Kim was able to complete the tournament and managed to finish tied for second.

On advice from his medical team, Kim flew to Korea for treatment and later withdrew from the Wyndham Championship.

“I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA TOUR win,” Kim said. “I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely.”

“We totally understand Tom’s decision to be 100 percent healthy before he plays again,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “He has a long career ahead of him, and taking care of his body is the right call. We wish him all the best for a quick recovery and a great run in the FedExCup Playoffs.”

Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im and Brendon Todd, all seeking to improve their points position entering the FedExCup playoffs, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday.

