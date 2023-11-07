Greensboro Grasshoppers President, GM stepping down after 22 years with team

Temerity Baseball Chairman and Grasshoppers Owner Andy Sandler shared the update at Tuesday's press conference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five-time South Atlantic League General Manager of the Year, Grasshoppers President & General Manager Donald Moore, will transition into the role of team president emeritus effective October 1st.

His long-time Assistant General Manager Tim Vangel will succeed Moore as the team’s GM.

Team owner, Andy Sandler, said that the team is honoring the career of Donald Moore, who served as the General Manager for the last 22 years.

“Donald is just rounding third and heading for home on a remarkable, Hall of Fame career run,” Sandler explained. “He will always be the team’s ambassador in the Greensboro community and will continue to build and maintain partnerships in the business and charitable worlds.”

Donald Moore’s legacy extends beyond helping to save the Gate City’s professional baseball team after the aging War Memorial Stadium became obsolete for modern-day, Minor-League Baseball (MiLB).

“I am very honored to have run this organization for the last 22 years,” Moore reflected.

Moore partnered with the Yankees (2001-02), Marlins (2003-2018) and Pirates (2019-present) during his time as the lead executive for the Greensboro team.

“I thank Jim Melvin and our previous ownership for the opportunity and am thankful to Andy (Sandler) for allowing me to stay involved in a limited capacity. I am also excited for Tim (Vangel) and know he will excel as the General Manager," Moore added.

Under his leadership, his key front office staff tenure topped more than a decade for many individuals. That steadfastness helped fuel the team’s success year after year.

Moore's legacy will continue through his own continued efforts as President Emeritus and his lessons imparted to 20+ year Greensboro front office teammate Tim Vangel, who will succeed Moore as the team’s general manager.

