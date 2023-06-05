Former Tar Heel Theo Pinson to host first basketball camp in High Point

Theo Pinson played on the men's basketball team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was a key part of the 2017 national championship team.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — NBA star and former Tar Heel Theo Pinson announced on social media that he is hosting his first basketball camp this summer.

The camp will be at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point on June 23-24.

The camp will be at the same place where he became a five-star recruit to get on the roster for the men's basketball team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

During his time at Wesleyan, Pinson became a top player, ranking top 15 in the nation and first in the state. Many former UNC players go on to host a basketball camp for the kids during the summer as a way to give back to the community.

Pinson has been able to carve out quite the NBA career so far, becoming a key teammate in Brooklyn and Dallas.

Registration fee is $150 with a t-shirt included. Ages 6-18 years old are eligible to join the camp this summer.

1st annual camp everyone go register now‼️‼️https://t.co/l34uyiL9XD pic.twitter.com/1QHXyYnKoP — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) June 1, 2023

