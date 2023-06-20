Wake Forest University football stadium to get new name while growing Truist partnership

Truist is a longstanding partner of Wake Forest University (WFU). The new name for the field will be revealed at a later date.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Truist will become an official banking partner of Wake Forest Athletics and presenting partner of Wake Forest Women's Athletics.

The partnership broadens Truist's commitment across Wake Forest Athletics while continuing to support community-focused initiatives.

Rooted in Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, the renewal is the largest non-naming rights sponsorship agreement in the history of Wake Forest Athletics.

“Truist is a proud longtime partner of Wake Forest Athletics, and we’re excited to expand this partnership to be focused on community and rooted in purpose,” Triad regional president for Truist, Cantley Alexander said. “We look forward to celebrating those making a difference in the Triad area and supporting the next generation of community leaders through WFU Athletics.”

“I am grateful for Truist’s longtime support of our university and its students,” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente. “Truist is one of America’s leading financial institutions, and Wake Forest is one of America’s leading higher education institutions — and in our own ways, we are each committed to success and future growth for those we serve. I am excited about our continued partnership and a bright future of collaboration.”

Additional elements of the partnership include a “Mic’d Up” social media video series highlighting athletes, coaches and administrators, VIP Game Day giveaway experiences, and additional branding and game entitlements across Demon Deacon sports.

“The Truist - Wake Forest partnership is really about leveraging our strengths together to improve the lives of the members of our shared communities,” director of athletics John Currie said. “Truist’s extraordinary partnership investment helps ensure that we can achieve our Wake Athletics vision of being a Model Intercollegiate Athletics Program and prepare our student-athletes to live impactful lives in our local communities.”

The new long-term agreement will no longer include the naming sponsorship of Wake Forest’s football stadium. The new name for the home of the Deacs will be announced later.

