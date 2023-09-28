Two Former Aggies chasing their dreams with the Carolina Panthers

North Carolina A&T football has two guys on the Panthers roster. One looking to kick off his career and one looking for the comeback story of a lifetime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers roster has several new faces, but only two of them went to college right here in the Triad. Today we went down to Bank of America Stadium to catch up with the two players who honed their skills at North Carolina A&T.

The Aggie Family, may not know the name Ricky Lee II, but you should. He's a graduate of North Carolina A&T, who also happens to play left tackle for the Carolina Panthers. However, Lee isn't the only Aggie with the Panthers at the moment.

That's because the MEAC's All-Time rushing leader, Tarik Cohen is a part of the Panthers practice squad, just waiting for an opportunity to show the world that he is still one of the most electric athletes in the world when the football is in his hands.

"It's been a grind man, it's to the point where I don't even think about it. I just get up and go. It's been a great journey, just taking it day by day and trying to not get overwhelmed by anything" Lee told us.

For Ricky Lee III, his journey to the NFL has been filled with ups and downs, even some uncertainty at times, but he's grateful for it all.

"I feel like I belong, man, I feel like I'm supposed to be here. I've been hoping and planning and wanting to be here for so long, it started when I was a kid. And now to be here, it's stuff you dream of. I wasn't nervous or anxious or anything like that. I feel like I belong I feel like I'm at home and I'm blessed to be here and happy to be here" Lee went on to say.

Lee, an undrafted free agent signing sees most of his action on special teams at the moment, but he knows his time is coming soon.

There are only 20 players currently in the NFL that attended a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) and Carolina is now home for three of those young men. Ricky Lee III, Claudin Cherelus, and 2018 NFL All-Pro Tarik Cohen.

"I'm loving it right now. I feel like I'm a pretty smart player so I'll be able to adapt and adjust to the playbook. Right now, it's just all about getting back into football shape. I need to drop a few more pounds so I can get all my speed back. I'm just super confident where I'll be in the next couple of weeks", Cohen went on to tell us.

Cohen, who has been out of the league since 2020 due to complications from multiple injuries, while also mourning the deaths of two brothers, is now a part of the Panthers practice squad. Cohen is now looking for his opportunity to make a difference on the field when his name is called. Plus, he might just have a fellow Aggie up front blocking for him when his time comes.

"Oh it's lit man, he's block Psi. They made it up at A&T so when I hear him yell it out at practice, it makes me feel like I'm at home...The Aggie Family is part of my support system. They helped bring me back to life, that's why I moved back to the area, I stay in High Point now and I feel like that community is one of the main things to help shake me back", Cohen went on to tell us.

No matter how this stop in Charlotte ends for Cohen or Lee, they're thankful for the endless love and support they've gotten from the Aggie Family along the way.