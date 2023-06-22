Wake Forest fans out in droves to support Deacs versus LSU in College World Series

Top-seeded Wake Forest and the No. 5 LSU Tigers meet up Thursday at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a huge night for Wake Forest Athletics because, in just a few hours, the Demon Deacons will take on LSU for the third time in four days.

After losing to the Tigers Wednesday night, by the score of 5 to 2. Wake finds themselves in a win-or-go-home game out in Omaha, Nebraska for this year's Men's College World Series.

The winner of tonight's game advances to this weekend's Championship Series against the University of Florida. With the loser, headed back to campus as their 2023 season comes to a close

We caught up with some Wake Forest Fans, who made the trip to Omaha from Atlanta, and plan on ending this spur-of-the-moment family vacation, with yet another Demon Deacons win.

"We actually extended our stay, we were supposed to leave today, but there was no leaving today after last night's game. We've got to see tonight now, we've got to get that W (win)", Wendy Martin told us.

We are the designated road team tonight. pic.twitter.com/a86Po5bOj9 — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) June 22, 2023

Wendy and her husband Rick first met at Wake Forest as undergraduate students. Now they're in Omaha, with their son Tucker, hoping the Deacs bring home their first national title in 68 years.

"We've got the #1 overall team taking on the old #1, it doesn't get any better than this! The environment is going to be crazy, I think just one run will win you the game tonight... (Wendy) Plus, these guys have seen Lowder pitch, but I haven't seen him pitch so that'll be fun to see him get to pitch before his time is up at Wake" is how the Martin family described their excitement for tonight's big game.