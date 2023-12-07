Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club giving back to the Forsyth County community

Since 1957, the Wiston-Salem Sportsmen has been a pillar in education and athletics in Forsyth County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club has played a major role in academic and athletic success for decades, and Wednesday we spoke with a few members about how they're still helping the athletes of Forsyth County after all these years.

Since its inception in 1957, the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club has been a tool for the community of Forsyth County. As they champion both academic and athletic success.

"We want the community to know, our efforts, are for all of Forsyth County. Our goal is to provide scholarships to every school in the district. Right now, we're going out $7,000 worth in academic aid, but our goal is greater than that" current Winston-Salem Sportsmen President, Richard Daniels explained.

The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club not only helps connect student-athletes with money for college, but they've long been a part of leveling the disparity between boys' and girls' sports on the high school level.

That includes, 33 years ago, creating the 'Mary Garber Classic Tipoff'. The first in-season girls' high school basketball tournament in the area.

"Before that, there was no mid-season tournament for our young ladies, so they used to have to sit in awe of the young men who got all kinds of attention and just want them to play and not get that opportunity... the more we do, it seems like there's more we want to do for the young ladies," said club financial secretary and former Parkland High School Athletic Director Linwood Jerald said.