GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There was a special guest at day two of North Carolina A&T's training camp.

Former NFL star and six-time Pro Bowl selection Chad Johnson spent some time at a practice with the Aggies on Tuesday.

Johnson's in town to see his daughter Cha'iel compete in the 2018 USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships at the A&T track this week.

One thing he wanted to do before leaving town was catch up with the defending HBCU national champion A&T football team.

PHOTOS | Former NFL Star Chad Johnson at NC A&T Football Practice Former NFL star Chad Johnson was at NC A&T's practice Tuesday. 01 / 08 Former NFL star Chad Johnson was at NC A&T's practice Tuesday. 01 / 08

"It's a winning organization, you know, a winning program, for one," Johnson said. "I really wanted to come and see what makes them special, see the players, meet the coaches and just watch practice. This is their second practice, and it seems like they're just waking up, so it's cool to understand why they're consistently winning year in and year out."

READ MORE: NC A&T Kicks Off Training Camp In Greensboro

Johnson is still the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. And, he was happy to share his knowledge and experience with the Aggies as they prepare for a new season.

A&T starts the year in the FCS Kickoff against Jacksonville State. The game is set for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in Montgomery, AL.

© 2018 WFMY