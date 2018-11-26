CHAPEL HILL, NC (WFMY) - Multiple reports indicate Mack Brown will be UNC's next head football coach.

CBS Sports is reporting Brown and UNC have reached an agreement for the Cookeville, Tennessee native to coach the Tar Heels again.

Brown, 67, coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and compiled a 69-46-1 record, winning ACC Coach of the Year in 1996. The Tar Heels finished in the top 10 in national polls in 1996 and 1997.

Brown led Texas to a national championship in 2005 during a 15-year stint in Austin. Brown's Longhorns, led by quarterback Vince Young, stunned a juggernaut Southern Cal squad in the BCS National Championship 41-38. It was widely regarded as one of college football's greatest games of all-time.

Brown was most recently a college football analyst for ESPN. His first coaching stint came at a one-year stop at Appalachian State in 1983.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell tweeted congratulations to Brown.

So happy for Mack Brown. I also think it's a great hire for UNC. He is going to assemble an incredible staff and he can recruit with anyone. Can't wait to see what he does in Chapel Hill!!! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 26, 2018

Sunday, Larry Fedora was fired by UNC after the Tar Heels completed a 2-9 season. Fedora was the coach since 2012.

