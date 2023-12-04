With Kyle Filipowski's return, could Duke be the preseason No. 1? | Locked on College Basketball

Filipowski's return marks three high profile freshmen who are coming back for a second year in Durham, including Tyrese Proctor and forward Mark Mitchell.

DURHAM, N.C. — Despite showing up in the first round of nearly every 2023 NBA mock draft, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski announced his intention to return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season.

Filipowski's return marks three high profile freshmen who are coming back for a second year in Durham, including point guard Tyrese Proctor and forward Mark Mitchell.

That trio, along with a highly-touted incoming recruiting class, is enough to consider Duke for the preseason number one spot - according to Locked on Blue Devils host JJ Jackson.

"It means the Blue Devils will be a top five team this preseason, might even have an argument to be the best team in America going into next season," Jackson told Isaac Schade of Locked on College Basketball. "It means the sky is the limit for what Duke is going to be able to accomplish next season."

The biggest question still surrounding Jon Scheyer's club is what will happen with veteran guard Jeremy Roach. Should he return the Blue Devils will be stacked with talent - although they'll still be a top five team even if Roach decides to test the NBA draft waters.