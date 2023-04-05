4 players Hubert Davis and North Carolina should pursue this offseason | Locked on Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have already cleaned up nicely in the NCAA transfer portal, but they still could use reinforcements in the front court for the 2023-24 season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina Tar Heels have already cleaned up nicely in the NCAA transfer portal, adding Stanford forward Harrison Ingram, Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan, Brown guard Paxson Wojcik, and Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers to a team that returns center Armando Bacot and guard RJ Davis.

However, this team could use more help in the frontcourt alongside Bacot as they look for someone to fill the role previously held by Brady Manek two years ago and Pete Nance last season.

North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson, who recently entered the portal, is the kind of player that would thrive in Davis' offense, and he is one of four potential additions to this roster discussed by Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade over the past week.

Below is a look at four players the Tar Heels could try to get on next year's roster, for more insight on each check out the Locked on Tar Heels podcast!

1. Grant Nelson, PF, North Dakota State

Stats: 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks

Nelson is a college basketball unicorn, a 6'10 big man who can handle the ball, stretch the floor, and protect the rim. He just recently entered the portal, and as of now his priority is playing professionally after getting an invite to the NBA draft combine. However, for a team needing to replace Pete Nance at the power forward position, he'd be an outstanding fit alongside Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram and would help turn the fortunes around for the Tar Heels.

2. Ron Holland, SF, Uncommitted

Holland is a top 10 player in the 2023 recruiting class, coming in as the number one ranked small forward. He recently decommitted from Texas, and his recruitment is wide open. The Tar Heels added Ingram to play the small forward position, but Holland as a small-ball four would be a dream addition thanks to his versatility and scoring acumen. Can Davis show off his recruiting chops once again?

3. Olivier Nkamhoua, PF, Tennessee

Stats: 10.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Nkamhoua was a four year contributor for Rick Barnes at Tennessee, averaging 10.8 points and five boards for the Vols last year. He is not a high volume outside shooter, taking 1.5 threes per game last year and knocking them down at a 33.3% clip, but he can play away from the rim and would nicely fill this team's gap at power forward on next year's roster.

4. Elliot Cadeau, SG, Class of 2024