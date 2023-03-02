After third straight loss, is the North Carolina Tar Heels' season cooked?

North Carolina went on a deep NCAA Tournament run as a low seed last year, but they are running out of time to do the same in 2023.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Last year the North Carolina Tar Heels struggled in the regular season, earned a lowly eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, and proceeded to make their way to the NCAA championship game before falling to the Kansas Jayhawks.

This year, after a tough start followed by a 10-2 stretch that included wins over Ohio State, Michigan, and NC State, it looked like Hubert Davis and his team was at it again.

However - they are currently marred in a three game losing streak after dropping a road game against Wake Forest on Tuesday night, putting this 15-9 squad closer and closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble.

While this team is still showing up in the latest bracketology, Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade is more worried about the team's attitude the rest of the way after Tuesday's debacle.

"It got to the point where there was no effort," Schade said. "There was no heart. There was no hope...Even if shots aren't falling, at least keep playing hard. And I didn't think they did that in the first half."

The Tar Heels only managed 25 points in the first half, but they did score a season-high 60 in the second half - a sign that perhaps this team still has some life in them after all.

If this team is going to make another miracle run, they are going to need to start building momentum right away, as this schedule doesn't get any easier for Davis and his squad. They'll host Clemson on Feb. 11, followed by No. 19 Miami two days later, and then a road trip to NC State and Notre Dame.