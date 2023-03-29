The Caleb Love era at North Carolina is over | Locked on Tar Heels

Love spent the past three seasons in a Carolina uniform, starting 96 out of 101 total games. He's the sixth UNC player to enter the portal in the past two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Caleb Love plans to enter the transfer portal, he revealed Monday on social media.

"My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court," he said, before thanking former coach Roy Williams for recruiting him out of high school and Hubert Davis for the past two years.

Locked on Tar Heels podcast host Isaac Schade discussed Love's decision to leave on the latest episode, acknowledging the wide variety of opinions about the extremely talented but inefficient floor general.

"The Carolina family is so torn over this," Schade said. "Caleb Love has just been one of the most polarizing Carolina players in recent memory."

Love spent the past three seasons in a Carolina uniform, starting 96 out of 101 total games and averaging 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 36% from the field and just 31.7% from deep.

His most recent season put on full display the best and worst of Love, as he averaged a career-high in points (16.7) and rebounds (3.7) while shooting a career-worst 29.9% from three on 7.4 attempts per game.

Love hit one of the biggest shots in Tar Heels history to send North Carolina to the national championship in 2022, but the backcourt partnership between him and RJ Davis last season caused a lot of issue in Chapel Hill, ultimately resulting in Hubert Davis' team failing to make the NCAA Tournament despite being the number one ranked team in the preseason.