Why James Okonkwo is perfect fit for North Carolina | Locked on Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels made most of their big offseason moves shortly after the season concluded, landing big transfer portal names like Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram from Notre Dame and Stanford, respectively.

Those two additions, along with the return of Armando Bacot and RJ Davis and the reclassification of Elliot Cadeau, puts North Carolina in position to rebound from last year's disaster campaign and get back into the Big Dance.

However, the roster was still lacking some frontcourt depth, and Davis cleaned that up with the recent addition of James Okonkwo, one of five players to depart West Virginia following Bob Huggins' departure as head coach.

Okonkwo's numbers may not pop off the page, but Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade believes he's perfectly equipped to fill a similar role in Chapel Hill as the one he had in Morgantown the past two campaigns.

"Hopefully he'll be ready to come right in and do a similar thing to what he did at West Virginia," Schade said. "The more he grows, the more he will be able to contribute in that way."

Okonkwo played 31 games last year at West Virginia, averaging 11 minutes per night and posting 2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 65.9% on two point attempts.

The 6'8, 230 pound forward from England is much younger than a traditional incoming junior, and while his role in 2023-24 will be to backup Bacot - he could be a developmental piece who plays a bigger role for the Tar Heels in future seasons.