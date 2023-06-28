Why Mohamed Wague is perfect transfer portal target for North Carolina | Locked on Tar Heels

Adding Wague would be another savvy move to help ensure this roster is as deep and talented as necessary to return to the NCAA Tournament and make a dep run.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The West Virginia Mountaineers have seen multiple players enter the NCAA transfer portal following the resignation of longtime head coach Bob Huggins earlier this month, stemming from another legal issue for the 70-year-old.

Kentucky already picked up one of the newly available players in forward Tre Mitchell, and other high major programs are chomping at the bit to get involved as well, including the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis' club is one of many known to have contacted forward Mohamed Wague, a list that includes DePaul (where he already visited) and Kansas State (visit scheduled for Friday).

Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade believes Wague is the perfect piece for UNC to pursue thanks to his size and flexibility to play a backup role.

"The prime player that the Tar Heels still need, in my opinion, is a true backup center," Schade said. "Specifically someone who can back up Armando Bacot in a way that Jalen Washington can't. Someone that wouldn't mind coming off the bench. That's exactly [who] Wague is."

Wague appeared in 28 games for the Mountaineers last year, playing 10.6 minutes per night and averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting an insanely efficient 74.2% from the field.

He showed flashes of being a solid rim protector as well, and his ability to score around the rim would make him an ideal backup to Bacot - and a player who could develop into someone with a much bigger role in the future thanks to his multiple years of eligibility remaining.

The Tar Heels cleaned up in the transfer portal this offseason, adding Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan and Stanford's Harrison Ingram to the starting lineup as well as Paxton Wojcik from Brown and Jae'Lyn Withers from Louisville.