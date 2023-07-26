Could Kelly Oubre Jr. actually return to the Charlotte Hornets?

Will free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. play a third season in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA offseason has been marked by departures and uncertainty for the Charlotte Hornets, but one free agent expected to leave Charlotte, Kelly Oubre Jr., is still on the market.

In a Wednesday edition of the Locked On Hornets podcast, hosts Walker Mehl and Doug Branson discussed the chances that Oubre returns to the team after all.

“That wing rotation is completely full, no vacancy," Branson said. "It doesn’t make any sense to bring Kelly Oubre back.”

The main reason Charlotte is unlikely to retain Oubre is based on how the rest of the offseason has gone.

“Had they drafted Scoot Henderson, you could have convinced me, maybe," Branson said. "But I think with drafting Brandon Miller, you’re drafting a guy you’re going to want to soak up all those Oubre minutes.”

In addition to their selection at No. 2, the team lost one of its better perimeter defenders in Dennis Smith Jr. and needs to replace that skill set, which is not something Oubre does well.

“You’re letting a guy like (Dennis Smith Jr.) go, you can’t replace him with Kelly Oubre," Branson added.

While the Hornets do have an open roster spot and nonguaranteed players who they could cut to make space for Oubre, it just comes down to need and opportunity.