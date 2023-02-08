Making the case for Brandon Miller as NBA Rookie of the Year | Locked On Hornets

The No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick will face an uphill battle for NBA ROY.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rookie of the Year class is loaded this season in the NBA, meaning No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller will face an uphill battle to contend for the award in his first year with the Charlotte Hornets.

Locked On Hornets hosts Walker Mehl and Doug Branson debated whether Miller could win the award in a recent episode of the podcast.

“The reason it’s going to be tough is I don’t think he’s going to start every single game," Branson said. "(But) I think there’s a path here that is very LaMelo Ball for Brandon Miller.”

The problem for Miller in a list of candidates that includes Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson is that each of those players will be featured on their teams while Miller may not.

“Every one of these guys had volume … and I don’t expect that to be there for Brandon," Mehl said.

Still, Miller is expected to be a go-to shooter and defender for Charlotte, giving him an obvious pathway to minutes.

“He’s going to have to come off the bench and deliver three-point shot after three-point shot," Branson explained. "And then it’s about what else can he do for the team, so I think that assist number has to be particularly high as well.”

Miller is nevertheless likely fourth among these candidates.