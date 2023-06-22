Michael Jordan, Hornets reportedly leaning Brandon Miller at No. 2 in NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to take the Alabama wing according to the latest rumors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets hold the keys to the NBA Draft picking second overall, and outgoing managing partner Michael Jordan is expected to make the final decision on drafting Alabama wing Brandon Miller on Thursday night.

Charlotte will have its pick of either Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson at No. 2, and they must determine which player makes the most sense with LaMelo Ball, the team's franchise cornerstone.

Locked On Hornets hosts Walker Mehl and Doug Branson discussed the rumors throughout the week on the podcast.

“I still don’t think anyone knows anything," Branson said. "All that matters is what (general manager) Mitch Kupchak and Michael Jordan decide to do.”

While Henderson may be the more hyped player among NBA Draft aficionados, Miller brings a tantalizing physical profile as a 6-9 forward who can shoot threes at a high volume and efficiency.

“If Brandon Miller is the pick, you’re still getting a fantastic player," Branson said. "The best player in college basketball last season before some injuries hampered his ability to perform well in the tournament.”

There is also uncertainty around who versus who should be making the final decision on draft night. Jordan will no longer be the leading voice in the organization after selling his majority share earlier this month. Yet Kupchak told reporters on Wedneday that Jordan would be making the call at No. 2.

“Even if they think Brandon Miller is (just) the better fit, they’re going to sell it that Brandon Miller is the better overall player," Mehl said.