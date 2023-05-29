What comes next for the Hurricanes after being swept by Panthers?

Carolina lost four straight to end their playoff run, but injuries were certainly a factor.

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you ask Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, his team wasn't swept despite losing four straight games to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

"The unfortunate part is that everyone is going to look back and say that we got swept, he said, per the Hurricanes.

The math might not add up there, but his sentiment reflects the fact his club lost all four games by one goal in each contest, two of which were decided in overtime.

"We were right there and this could have gone the other way," Brind'Amour added. "They played hard. I think we took huge steps (forward) this year. Coming this far with the pieces that we're missing is pretty impressive."

It's the last bit that stands out, seeing as the Hurricanes were without star forward Andrei Svechnikov for the entire playoff run due to a knee injury.

On top of that, neither Max Pacioretty nor Ondrej Kase were able to suit up, while Teuvo Teravainen was banged up in the first round and clearly wasn't 100 percent to end the postseason.

Most teams deal with injuries during the playoffs, but not having Svechnikov and Teravainen specifically really hurt, according to Locked on Hurricanes host Jared Ellis.

Carolina's goaltending and penalty killing was fantastic all postseason long, Ellis adds, but the power play and five on five offense drying up was certainly deflating.

A bit more puck luck and good health could have helped turn the tide the other way.

At the end of the day, this isn't a team that isn't just happy to get to the Conference Finals, a round in which they've now been swept in three appearances dating back to 2009 and including 2019.

They met expectations by getting out of the Metropolitan Division, but there will be some changes based on the amount of unrestricted free agents to make decisions on and perhaps some added goal-scoring depth to withstand injuries in the future.