The Carolina Hurricanes star could miss the rest of the season.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes received some potentially catastrophic news on Monday.

Star forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely after suffering a right knee injury on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Andrei had an MRI on Monday afternoon, and had a consultation with our team doctors," said team president and general manager Don Waddell. "In the interest of being thorough, we are continuing to gather information along with Andrei to make the best decision for his health. We will provide further information after a decision is made."

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added the following context:

Hearing Carolina is waiting for a second opinion on Andrei Svechnikov’s injury. There’s concern it’s a torn ACL, which could end his season — but the player and the Hurricanes are, understandably, waiting until all options exhausted. Hoping for the best. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2023

Svechnikov sits third on the Hurricanes in goals (23) and points (55) behind Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho. He also leads the team in shots (205).

Since entering the NHL in 2018-19, only Aho has recorded more points for the Hurricanes.

Losing Svechnikov for the remainder of the season would therefore be problematic for the Hurricanes, to say the least.

Svechnikov had been thriving on Carolina’s top line with Aho and Seth Jarvis. The player who seems likely to get a bump in the meantime is newcomer Jesse Puljujarvi.

Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers prior to the NHL’s trade deadline, Puljujarvi got some first line ice time Saturday following the Svechnikov injury.

He has some familiarity with countryman Aho from their days representing FInland together on the world stage, and will bring a measure of defensive responsibility - and perhaps some scoring punch - to the team’s top unit.

Still, it’s a massive loss for a team with very real Stanley Cup aspirations, and might cause some regret in terms of not chasing bigger fish prior to the deadline in light of Max Pacioretty also being out for the rest of the season with a re-torn Achilles.