Carolina Panthers release 2022 season schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for some Panthers football? The Carolina Panthers have released their 2022 schedule.

The season home opener for the Panthers will be against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m. The Panthers are 4-2 against the Browns all-time, and 2-0 in games played at home. The game will mark the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.

The Panthers will have nine home games for the first time in team history, thanks to the 17-game schedule. Carolina will host their traditional NFC South rivals: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six other teams. Those other opponents include the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Panthers 2022 Season Schedule

PRESEASON

Week 1 - At Washington Football Team

Week 2 - At New England Patriots

Week 3 - Buffalo Bills

REGULAR SEASON

Sept. 11 - Panthers vs. Cleveland @ 1 p.m. - CBS

Sept. 18 - At NY Giants @ 1 p.m.

Sep. 25 - Panthers vs. New Orleans @ 1 p.m.

Oct. 2 - Panthers vs. Cardinals @ 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 9 - Panthers vs. SF 49ERS @ 4:05 p.m. - CBS

Oct. 16 - At LA Rams @ 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 23 - Panthers vs. Buccaneers @ 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 - At Falcons @ 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 - At Bengals @ 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 - Panthers vs. Falcons @ 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 - At Ravens @ 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 - Panthers vs. Broncos @ 1 p.m.

BYE

Dec. 11 - At Seahawks @ 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 18 - Panthers vs. Steelers @ 1 p.m. - CBS

Dec. 24 - Panthers vs. Lions @ 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - At Buccaneers @ 1 p.m.

Jan. 7/8 - At Saints (Time TBD)

What will the weather be like at those games? WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley takes a look at the average temperatures.

