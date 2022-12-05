Carolina Panthers release 2022 season schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for some Panthers football? The Carolina Panthers have released their 2022 schedule.
The season home opener for the Panthers will be against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m. The Panthers are 4-2 against the Browns all-time, and 2-0 in games played at home. The game will mark the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.
The Panthers will have nine home games for the first time in team history, thanks to the 17-game schedule. Carolina will host their traditional NFC South rivals: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six other teams. Those other opponents include the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.
WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers. Watch the Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Dec. 18 games on WFMY News 2.
Panthers 2022 Season Schedule
PRESEASON
- Week 1 - At Washington Football Team
- Week 2 - At New England Patriots
- Week 3 - Buffalo Bills
REGULAR SEASON
- Sept. 11 - Panthers vs. Cleveland @ 1 p.m. - CBS
- Sept. 18 - At NY Giants @ 1 p.m.
- Sep. 25 - Panthers vs. New Orleans @ 1 p.m.
- Oct. 2 - Panthers vs. Cardinals @ 4:05 p.m.
- Oct. 9 - Panthers vs. SF 49ERS @ 4:05 p.m. - CBS
- Oct. 16 - At LA Rams @ 4:05 p.m.
- Oct. 23 - Panthers vs. Buccaneers @ 1 p.m.
- Oct. 30 - At Falcons @ 1 p.m.
- Nov. 6 - At Bengals @ 1 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - Panthers vs. Falcons @ 8:15 p.m.
- Nov. 20 - At Ravens @ 1 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - Panthers vs. Broncos @ 1 p.m.
- BYE
- Dec. 11 - At Seahawks @ 4:25 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - Panthers vs. Steelers @ 1 p.m. - CBS
- Dec. 24 - Panthers vs. Lions @ 1 p.m.
- Jan. 1 - At Buccaneers @ 1 p.m.
- Jan. 7/8 - At Saints (Time TBD)
