With Jeremy Roach back, is Duke a national championship contender? | Locked on College Basketball

DURHAM, N.C. — Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils got huge news on Monday when rising senior Jeremy Roach announced he will return to Durham in an Instagram post.

Roach is now the fourth starter to return for the Blue Devils, joining sophomores Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell. Duke also adds the second ranked recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports, with four five-star players joining the club including guard Jared McCain and forward Sean Stewart.

However, despite a roster filled with continuity and elite young talent, Locked on College Basketball host Isaac Schade isn't quite ready to crown the Blue Devils the preseason No. 1 team.

"I'm not ready to put them No. 1 overall...I'm not ready to go there yet," Schade said. "When I look at what Marquette is bringing back, looking at Kansas, we are waiting to find out what all UConn will have back. What about Purdue? I want to wait for the dust to settle a little bit, but I'll say Duke's a top five preseason team, right now."

The main question for Duke is how they will fill a hole in the frontcourt from the departure of one-and-done freshman Dereck Lively, who only played 20 minutes per game but blocked an outstanding 2.4 shots per night while scoring 5.2 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds.

Will Duke shift Filipowski into a center role and start top 20 freshman Sean Stewart? Is a transfer portal addition, like Utah Valley's Aziz Bandaogo, an option to add rim protection? And if there is not an addition, does this team have enough strength on the interior to make a title run?

Scheyer also has a lot of mouths to feed on this roster, and keeping everyone happy and engaged is going to be a tough task for the second year coach.