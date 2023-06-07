MJ Rice could be college basketball's big breakout star for NC State

NC State should provide Rice with a great opportunity to play big minutes in the ACC, while he attempts to replace Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The transfer portal is here to stay in college athletics, and over 1,000 college basketball players will be playing for new teams during the 2023-24 season - with more changing hands on a daily basis.

The 2023 NBA draft showed that players can switch teams and improve their chances of getting selected, with Brandin Podziemski (Illinois to Santa Clara) and Keyonte Johnson (Florida to Kansas State) as proof.

On Thursday's episode of Locked on College Basketball, host Andy Patton spoke with Leif Thulin of the Locked on NBA Big Board to discus which players who transferred this offseason may have pushed themselves into the 2024 NBA draft conversation, and Leif discussed former Kansas guard and top 100 prospect MJ Rice, who is now with the Wolfpack of NC State.

"He's going to have every chance to be the top scorer on that team," Thulin said. "And I think he's going to have a chance to improve his stock by being a two way player. I think he can put up similar numbers to [former NC State guard] Terquavion Smith, while playing differently in a more conducive NBA style."

Rice was a four-star prospect out of Napa, California who joined the Jayhawks as a freshman in the 2022-23 season.

He wasn't able to crack a Kansas rotation that featured NBA draft pick Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick, as well as veterans Kevin McCullar and KJ Adams, and finished the year averaging 2.2 points and one rebound in just 7.6 minutes per night.

With McCullar back and the team adding Nick Timberlake and Arterio Morris via the portal, it was no surprise to see Rice look for a new spot this offseason.

Landing at NC State under coach Kevin Keatts should provide Rice with a great opportunity to play big minutes in the very competitive ACC, while attempting to replace the high level production of guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, who each averaged over 17 points per game last year.