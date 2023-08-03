Tournament predictions for Power-6 conferences | Locked on College Basketball

March Madness is officially here, and Locked on College Basketball predicts who will win each Power-6 Conference Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — It's officially March and already the madness has begun, with a handful of mid-major conference champions already crowned a few days before Selection Sunday and the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.

While smaller conferences wrap up their tournaments, the Power-6 conference (P5 and the Big East) tournaments are just getting underway.

Andy Patton and Isaac Schade of the Locked on College Basketball podcast previewed each of the six power conference tournaments, providing a prediction on the championship matchup, which team will win, who will win the tournament MVP - and a dark horse candidate to win each conference as well.

Below is a look at each of those predictions, starting with the ACC, as we inch closer and closer to bracket season and the full scope of the madness that is March.

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR college sports teams!

ACC Championship Matchup

Isaac: Miami vs. NC State

Andy: North Carolina vs. Duke

ACC Champion

Isaac: Miami

Andy: Duke

ACC Tournament MVP

Isaac: Isaiah Wong - Miami

Andy: Mark Mitchell - Duke

ACC Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: NC State

Andy: North Carolina

Big-12 Championship Matchup

Isaac: Kansas vs. Texas

Andy: Kansas vs. Kansas State

Big-12 Champion

Isaac: Kansas

Andy: Kansas

Big-12 Tournament MVP

Isaac: Jalen Wilson - Kansas

Andy: Jalen Wilson - Kansas

Big-12 Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: TCU

Andy: TCU

Big East Championship Matchup

Isaac: UConn vs. Creighton

Andy: Marquette vs. Creighton

Big East Champion

Isaac: UConn

Andy: Creighton

Big East Tournament MVP

Isaac: Adama Sanogo - UConn

Andy: Baylor Scheierman - Creighton

Big East Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: Villanova

Andy: Villanova

Big Ten Championship Matchup

Isaac: Purdue vs. Indiana

Andy: Michigan State vs. Indiana

Big Ten Champion

Isaac: Indiana

Andy: Indiana

Big Ten Tournament MVP

Isaac: Jalen Hood-Schifino - Indiana

Andy: Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

Big Ten Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: Illinois

Andy: Michigan State

Pac-12 Championship Matchup

Isaac: UCLA vs. Arizona

Andy: UCLA vs. Arizona

Pac-12 Champion

Isaac: UCLA

Andy: Arizona

Pac-12 Tournament MVP

Isaac: Jaime Jaquez - UCLA

Andy: Azuolas Tubelis - Arizona

Pac-12 Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: Oregon

Andy: USC

SEC Championship Matchup

Isaac: Kentucky vs. Alabama

Andy: Arkansas vs. Alabama

SEC Champion

Isaac: Kentucky

Andy: Arkansas

SEC Tournament MVP

Isaac: Cason Wallace - Kentucky (if healthy)

Andy: Anthony Black - Arkansas

SEC Dark Horse Champion

Isaac: Arkansas