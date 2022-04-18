NFL Mock Draft Monday: Drake London goes top 10, highlights shake up in latest mock

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just 10 days away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft.
On the latest Locked On NFL Draft podcast, co-host Ryan Tracy puts out his latest mock as he and co-host Eric Crocker give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.
SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NFL Draft podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy, founder of Rogue Analytics and Personnel Consulting, is your DAILY podcast covering all things NFL Draft. Available on all platforms including YouTube.
Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.
Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - April 18 - Ryan Tracy's picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
3. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Picks 6-10
6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Picks 11-15
11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Picks 16-20
16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
19. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
Picks 21-25
21. New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota
23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
24. Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Picks 26-32
26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
27. Tampa Bay Bucs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
28. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
32. Detroit Lions: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State