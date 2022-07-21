NFL Top 50 for 2022: Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Kyler Murray headline 20-11 section

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.
Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.
BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.
So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.
20. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 59.6% COMP, 3,641 yards, 12 TD, 17 INT
19. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots | Spread value: 3 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.6% COMP, 3,801 yards, 22 TD, 13 INT
18. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers | Spread value: 3 points
2021-22 stats: (15 games) 68.3% COMP, 3,810 yards, 20 TD, 12 INT
17. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles | Spread value: 3 points
2021-22 stats: (15 games) 61.3% COMP, 3,144 yards, 16 pass TD, 9 INT
16. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans | Spread value: 3.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.2% COMP, 3,734 yards, 21 pass TD, 14 INT
15. Carson Wentz, QB, Washington Commanders | Spread value: 3.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 62.4% COMP, 3,563 yards, 27 pass TD, 7 INT
14. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings | Spread value: 4 points
2021-22 stats: (16 games) 66.3% COMP, 4,221 yards, 33 pass TD, 7 INT
13. Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts | Spread value: 4 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 67.0% COMP, 3,968 yards, 20 pass TD, 12 INT
12. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders | Spread value: 4.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 68.4% COMP, 4,804 yards, 23 pass TD, 14 INT
11. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals | Spread value: 5 points
2021-22 stats: (14 games) 69.2% COMP, 3,787 yards, 24 pass TD, 10 INT
